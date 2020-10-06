South Korea Inflation Jumps 1.0% On Year In September

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 1.0 percent on year in September, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday – exceeding expectations for a gain of 0.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from August.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.7 percent – again beating forecasts for 0.4 percent and up from 0.6 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, rose 0.1 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year after rising 0.2 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year in August.

