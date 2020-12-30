The value of retail sales in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in November, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.
That follows the 0.9 percent contraction in the previous month.
On a yearly basis, retail sales skidded 1.5 percent after dropping 0.2 percent a month earlier.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- South Korea Retail Sales Sink 1.0% In November - December 29, 2020
- South Korea Industrial Output Rises 0.3% In November - December 29, 2020
- *South Korea Retail Sales -1.0% On Month, -1.5% On Year In November - December 29, 2020