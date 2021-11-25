Sweden Producer Price Inflation Rises For Tenth Month

Sweden’s producer prices rose for the tenth straight month in October, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The producer price index grew 16.8 percent year-on-year in October, following a 16.4 percent rise in September. Prices rose for the tenth month in a row.

Import prices increased 17.5 percent yearly in October and rose 2.6 percent from a month ago.

Export prices grew 17.1 percent annually in October and increased 0.2 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices remined unchanged in October.

