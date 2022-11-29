Turkey’s trade deficit widened in October from the previous year, as imports rose faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday.

The trade deficit increased to $7.874 billion in October from $4.33 billion in the last year. In September, the trade deficit was $9.6 billion.

Exports rose 3.0 percent annually in October and imports gained 31.4 percent.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade surplus was $1.129 billion in October.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports declined 2.9 percent monthly in October and imports fell 4.6 percent.

On a calendar adjusted basis, exports and imports climbed by 2.6 percent and 29.6 percent, respectively.

During the January to October period, the trade deficit advanced 168.3 percent year-on-year to $91.049 billion. Exports and imports rose by 15.4 percent and 39.4 percent, respectively.

