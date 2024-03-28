The U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count has dropped to 621 as of March 28, 2024, down from the previous count of 624. This indicator provides insight into the level of drilling activity in the United States and is closely monitored by investors and analysts in the energy sector. The data was last updated on March 28, 2024, indicating a slight decrease in rig count. The fluctuations in the rig count can impact oil and gas production levels and ultimately affect global energy markets. Analysts will be watching closely to see how this change may influence future energy prices and market dynamics.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com