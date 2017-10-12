U.S. Producer Prices Rise In Line With Estimates In September

Partly reflecting another jump in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that U.S. producer prices increased in line with economist estimates in the month of September.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.4 percent in September after edging up by 0.2 percent in August.

Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices still rose by 0.4 percent in September after inching up by 0.1 percent in August. Core prices had been expected to rise by 0.2 percent.

