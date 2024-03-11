In the latest update on 11 March 2024, the United States conducted a 6-Month Bill Auction, where the yield reached 5.1%. This figure marks a slight decrease from the previous indicator, which stood at 5.105%. The auction serves as a significant gauge of investor sentiment towards the country’s short-term debt securities. A lower yield indicates higher demand for these bills, reflecting confidence in the U.S. economy’s stability. The data provides valuable insights for investors and analysts tracking the government’s borrowing costs and market conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com