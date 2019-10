The US is not opposed to trade with China, however, the latter’s trade practices have gotten worse, the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday. Key quotes The US would prefer not to use tariffs, but tariffs are forcing China to pay attention to our concerns China causes massive market dislocations due to overcapacity […] The post US commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: China trade practices have gotten worse appeared first on Forex Crunch.

