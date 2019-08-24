USD/CAD showed little movement last week, but the pair tested the 1.33 line. There are three events in the upcoming week, including the monthly GDP release. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. It was a busy week for Canadian releases. Manufacturing Sales fell by 1.2% in May, […] The post USD/CAD Forecast August 26-30 – Canadian consumer data impresses, but loonie snoozes appeared first on Forex Crunch.
