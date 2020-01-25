USD/CAD posted gains for a third straight week. The upcoming week features GDP, which should be treated as a market-mover. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. There were no surprises from the Bank of Canada, which held the benchmark rate at 1.75%. Consumer inflation stalled at 0.0%, […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Jan. 27-31 – Canadian Dollar Loses More Ground, GDP Ahead appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story