Dollar/CAD was on the up and up reaching the highest since June 2017 due to dovish words by Poloz, tweets by Trump, and poor Canadian data. What’s next? The inflation and retail sales reports on Friday are the main events. Here are the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. BOC Governor Poloz said that […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Mar. 19-23 : Where will the CAD crash stop? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

