USD/CAD Forecast: Remains Bullish On Mixed Canadian Retail Sales

The USD/CAD pair maintains a bullish bias despite a minor retreat. Taking out the near-term resistance levels could announce an upside continuation. In the short term, the USD/CAD pair seems undecided as the Canadian retail sales data came in mixed. Our USD/CAD forecast sees the pair trading at 1.2928 level at the time of writing. … Continued

