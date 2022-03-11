USD/CAD gained slightly after fluctuating in the 1.2750-1.2777 range. DXY predicts a new wave of risk aversion. Oil prices have not yet dictated the Canadian dollar bears. The USD/CAD forecast remains bearish as we saw a significant fall in prices over the last two trading days. The pullback in the US dollar also contributed to … Continued

The post USD/CAD Forecast: Slight Gains Around 1.28, Awaiting CAD Jobs Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story