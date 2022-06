Soaring oil prices boosted the Canadian dollar last week. Investors expect employment change in Canada to increase. The bears could experience some support at 1.2500. The weekly USD/CAD forecast is bearish as the oil prices are expected to continue the upside, weighing on the loonie. Ups and downs of USD/CAD This past week has seen … Continued

