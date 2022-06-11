USD/CHF is rallying on dollar strength and higher interest rates. The Fed meeting next week might push the pair higher. The price has crossed back above the 22-SMA in the charts. The weekly forecast for USD/CHF is bullish as investors expect more hawkish remarks from US policymakers after higher-than-expected inflation on Friday. The pair might … Continued

The post USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: Fed Hawks Pushing Towards Parity Again appeared first on Forex Crunch.

