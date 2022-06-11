USD/CHF is rallying on dollar strength and higher interest rates. The Fed meeting next week might push the pair higher. The price has crossed back above the 22-SMA in the charts. The weekly forecast for USD/CHF is bullish as investors expect more hawkish remarks from US policymakers after higher-than-expected inflation on Friday. The pair might … Continued
The post USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: Fed Hawks Pushing Towards Parity Again appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears Dominating Ahead of Fed Interest Rate - June 11, 2022
- USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: Fed Hawks Pushing Towards Parity Again - June 11, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Retesting 1.0641 Level After ECB, US CPI in Spotlights - June 10, 2022