USD/CHF maintains a mildly bullish outlook. US data front missed some expectations. Fed’s meeting next week can provide fresh impetus. Technically, bulls look active for another up wave. The USD/CHF weekly outlook remains mildly bullish as the pair managed to post 2-week highs just under mid-0.92. However, the pair lost steam as the US Dollar […] The post USD/CHF Weekly Outlook: Bulls to Target 0.93 Despite Dismal US Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
