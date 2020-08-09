Dollar/yen showed little movement for a second consecutive week. On the fundamental front, Japanese releases are all second-tier, which is unlikely to impact on the movement of USD/JPY. In the US, the focus will be on the US consumer, with the release of CPI and retail sales. USD/JPY fundamental mover Japan’s GDP posted a third […] The post USD/JPY Forecast Aug. 10-14 – Will US consumer data shake up the sleepy yen? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story