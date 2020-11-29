Dollar/yen settled down and showed limited movement last week. Japan releases Industrial Production and Retail Sales. . USD/JPY fundamental mover In Japan, all three releases […] The post USD/JPY Forecast Nov. 30-Dec. 4 – Yen steady as inflation drops appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast Nov. 30-Dec. 4 – Yen steady as inflation drops - November 29, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast Nov. 30-Dec. 4 – Investors await PMIs - November 29, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast Nov. 30-Dec. 4 – Aussie surges to 3-month high - November 29, 2020