USD/JPY Forecast Sep. 28-Oct. 2 – Dollar recovers, investors await Tankan indices

Dollar/yen reversed directions last week, as the pair declined close to one percent. In the upcoming week, we'll get a look at the Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions and the Tankan indices. USD/JPY fundamental mover Japan's manufacturing PMI has been mired in contraction territory since November 2018. In September, the index improved to 47.3, […]

