Despite the rise in US Treasury bond yields, USDJPY is not a five-year high. Federal Reserve Minutes from December set the interest rate cap. Tokyo’s consumer price index cannot dispel the Bank of Japan’s concerns about deflation. Despite the low yields on US Treasury bonds, wages in the US remained weak in December. The USD/JPY … Continued

The post USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Paring Gains Despite a Big Rally Above 116 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story