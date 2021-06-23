Our USD/MXN forecast notes the pair has been dropping significantly of late as the US Dollar Index is in a temporary correction. Actually, a downside movement was in the forecast to some extent after the dollar gains seen last week. The pair could now retest a number of near-term support levels before coming returning to […] The post USD/MXN Forecast: Sell-Off In Play As US Dollar Cools It appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- EUR/CHF Forecast: Euro On the Up, Attracted To The Median Line - June 23, 2021
- USD/MXN Forecast: Sell-Off In Play As US Dollar Cools It - June 23, 2021
- Forex Broker News: Finastra Tie-up With Uni Systems To Drive Expansion - June 23, 2021