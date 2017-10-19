Finally, the unified Republican government is beginning to get something done. Taxes are easier to tackle than health care, which is clearly complicated. The Senate passed a budget blueprint for 2018. This prevents a filibuster by the Democrats and allows an easier passage of any tax reforms. Yet as with healthcare, the devil may be […] The post USD rises as Senate takes first step on taxes appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD rises as Senate takes first step on taxes - October 19, 2017
- EUR/USD: There Is A Pattern In Ongoing Resilience To The Spanish Woes – ING - October 19, 2017
- Elliott Wave Video Analysis: Gold Trapped In a Triangle - October 19, 2017