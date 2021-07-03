Despite June being the worst month in more than eight years, XAU/USD can recover most of its losses. The precious metal finished the first half of the year disappointingly. However, prices are still below the $1800/oz round number. Fed’s hawkish tone The Fed played a vital role in reversing the bullish positions accumulated for a […] The post XAU/USD recovers after NFP and H2 start appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story