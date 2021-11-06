Australia Exports – Gas Compressors & Fans, Ventilating Or Recycling Hoods

Exports – Gas Compressors & Fans, Ventilating Or Recycling Hoods in Australia decreased to 34 AUD Million in September from 37 AUD Million in August of 2021. Exports – Gas Compressors & Fans, Ventilating Or R in Australia averaged 18.58 AUD Million from 1988 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 49 AUD Million in March of 2020 and a record low of 2 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Gas Compressors & Fans, Ventilating Or.
