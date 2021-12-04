Australia Exports – Genl. Indl. Machinery – Equipment And Machine Parts

Exports – Genl. Indl. Machinery – Equipment And Machine Parts in Australia increased to 198 AUD Million in October from 183 AUD Million in September of 2021. Exports – Genl. Indl. Machinery – Equipment And Ma in Australia averaged 120.67 AUD Million from 1988 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 248 AUD Million in March of 2020 and a record low of 17 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Genl. Indl. Machinery – Equipment And.

