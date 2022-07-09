Australia Exports – Mach. & Eqp. Specialized For Particular Industries

Exports – Mach. & Eqp. Specialized For Particular Industries in Australia increased to 82 AUD Million in May from 65 AUD Million in April of 2022. Exports – Mach. & Eqp. Specialized For Particular in Australia averaged 48.29 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 186 AUD Million in December of 1998 and a record low of 5 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Mach. & Eqp. Specialized For Particula.

