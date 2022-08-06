Australia Exports – Machinery Specialized For Particular Industries

Exports – Machinery Specialized For Particular Industries in Australia decreased to 179 AUD Million in June from 182 AUD Million in May of 2022. Exports – Machinery Specialized For Particular Ind in Australia averaged 116.98 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 240 AUD Million in December of 2018 and a record low of 17 AUD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Machinery Specialized For Particular I.

