Australia Exports of Cereal Grains & Cereal Preparati

Exports of – Cereal Grains & Cereal Preparati in Australia increased to 691 AUD Million in April from 644 AUD Million in March of 2020. Exports of – Cereal Grains & Cereal Preparati in Australia averaged 363.98 AUD Million from 1971 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1064 AUD Million in March of 2014 and a record low of 22 AUD Million in December of 1973. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Fob – Cereal Grains & Cereal Preparati.

