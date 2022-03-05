Exports of Inorganic Chemicals in Australia decreased to 104 AUD Million in January from 109 AUD Million in December of 2021. Exports of Inorganic Chemicals in Australia averaged 43.83 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 109 AUD Million in December of 2021 and a record low of 4 AUD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Inorganic Chemicals.

