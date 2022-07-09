Exports of Machinery and Transport Equipment in Australia decreased to 1326 AUD Million in May from 1349 AUD Million in April of 2022. Exports of Machinery and Transport Equipment in Australia averaged 971.45 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 1857 AUD Million in December of 2018 and a record low of 142 AUD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Machinery And Transport Equipment.

