Australia Exports of Machinery

Exports of – Machinery in Australia increased to 1025 AUD Million in May from 995 AUD Million in April of 2022. Exports of – Machinery in Australia averaged 449.44 AUD Million from 1971 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 1149 AUD Million in October of 2019 and a record low of 13 AUD Million in January of 1972. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Fob – Machinery.

