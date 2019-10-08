Exports of Wood In Chips Or Particles & Wood Waste in Australia increased to 141 AUD Million in August from 100 AUD Million in July of 2019. Exports of Wood In Chips Or Particles & Wood Waste in Australia averaged 63.68 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 155 AUD Million in March of 2019 and a record low of 17 AUD Million in February of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Wood In Chips Or Particles & Wood Waste.

Read Full Story