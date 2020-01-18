Imports from Afghanistan in Australia remained unchanged at 0 AUD Million in November from 0 AUD Million in October of 2019. Imports from Afghanistan in Australia averaged 0.01 AUD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1 AUD Million in March of 2012 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from Afghanistan.

