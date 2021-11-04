Australia RBA Weighted Median CPI QoQ

Weighted Median CPI QoQ in Australia increased to 0.70 percent in the third quarter of 2021 from 0.50 percent in the second quarter of 2021. Weighted Median CPI QoQ in Australia averaged 0.63 percent from 2002 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 1.30 percent in the fourth quarter of 2007 and a record low of 0.10 percent in the first quarter of 2016. In Australia, the Weighted median is calculated using the quarterly price changes of all CPI components, with the annual rates based on compounded quarterly calculations. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia RBA Weighted Mean CPI QoQ.

Read Full Story