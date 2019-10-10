Canada Exports of Agricultural Lawn&garden Mach

Exports of (bop) – Agricultural, Lawn&garden Mach in Canada increased to 124 CAD Million in August from 116.80 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Agricultural, Lawn&garden Mach in Canada averaged 89.57 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 173.60 CAD Million in November of 1997 and a record low of 42.20 CAD Million in October of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Agricultural, Lawn&garden Mach.

