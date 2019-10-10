Canada Exports of Potash

Exports of (bop) – Potash in Canada decreased to 568 CAD Million in August from 594.60 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Potash in Canada averaged 248.37 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 810.50 CAD Million in November of 2008 and a record low of 54.50 CAD Million in July of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Potash.

