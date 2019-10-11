Canada Exports of Radioactive Ores and Concentra

Exports of (bop) – Radioactive Ores and Concentra in Canada decreased to 5.20 CAD Million in August from 7.10 CAD Million in July of 2019. Exports of (bop) – Radioactive Ores and Concentra in Canada averaged 34.72 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 279.80 CAD Million in May of 2007 and a record low of 0 CAD Million in August of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Radioactive Ores And Concentra.

