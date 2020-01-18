Canada Exports Unwrought Nickel And Nickel Alloys

Exports (Bop) – Unwrought Nickel And Nickel Alloys in Canada increased to 292.30 CAD Million in November from 273.60 CAD Million in October of 2019. Exports (Bop) – Unwrought Nickel And Nickel Alloys in Canada averaged 275.92 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1000.20 CAD Million in July of 2007 and a record low of 35.80 CAD Million in February of 1994. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Exports of (bop) – Unwrought Nickel And Nickel Al.

