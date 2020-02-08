Canada Imports Heating, Cooling And Air Purification Equipment

Imports (Bop) – Heating, Cooling And Air Purification Equipment in Canada decreased to 390.50 CAD Million in December from 400 CAD Million in November of 2019. Imports (Bop) – Heating, Cooling And Air Purificat in Canada averaged 179.81 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 417.30 CAD Million in March of 2019 and a record low of 43.50 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Heating, Cooling And Air Purif.

