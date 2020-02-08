Canada Imports Industrial Machinery, Equipment And Parts

Imports (Bop) – Industrial Machinery, Equipment And Parts in Canada decreased to 5376.60 CAD Million in December from 5622.70 CAD Million in November of 2019. Imports (Bop) – Industrial Machinery, Equipment An in Canada averaged 2972.54 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 6915.10 CAD Million in September of 2016 and a record low of 6.30 CAD Million in February of 2015. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Industrial Machinery, Equipmen.

