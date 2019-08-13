Imports of (bop) – Animal Feed in Canada decreased to 156.10 CAD Million in June from 160.50 CAD Million in May of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Animal Feed in Canada averaged 56.97 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 164.60 CAD Million in April of 2019 and a record low of 12.30 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Animal Feed.

