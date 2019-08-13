Imports of (bop) – Appliances in Canada decreased to 396.60 CAD Million in June from 399.70 CAD Million in May of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Appliances in Canada averaged 218.99 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 428.50 CAD Million in June of 2018 and a record low of 64.10 CAD Million in March of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Appliances.

Read Full Story