Imports of (bop) – Asphalt and Asphalt Products in Canada decreased to 39.60 CAD Million in June from 56.30 CAD Million in May of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Asphalt and Asphalt Products in Canada averaged 25.59 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 89.30 CAD Million in October of 2008 and a record low of 1.40 CAD Million in October of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Asphalt And Asphalt Products.

