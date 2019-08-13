Imports of (bop) – Cleaning Products and Toiletri in Canada decreased to 600.90 CAD Million in June from 625.90 CAD Million in May of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Cleaning Products and Toiletri in Canada averaged 273.47 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 625.90 CAD Million in May of 2019 and a record low of 35.60 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Cleaning Products And Toiletri.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canada Imports of (bop) – Canola - August 13, 2019
- Canada Imports of (bop) – Carpets Textile Furnishings&t - August 13, 2019
- Canada Imports of (bop) – Cleaning Products and Toiletri - August 13, 2019