Imports of (bop) – Cleaning Products and Toiletri in Canada decreased to 600.90 CAD Million in June from 625.90 CAD Million in May of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Cleaning Products and Toiletri in Canada averaged 273.47 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 625.90 CAD Million in May of 2019 and a record low of 35.60 CAD Million in February of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Cleaning Products And Toiletri.

