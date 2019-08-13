Imports of (bop) – Dairy Products in Canada decreased to 99.10 CAD Million in June from 99.70 CAD Million in May of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Dairy Products in Canada averaged 51.81 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 133.80 CAD Million in November of 2016 and a record low of 9.20 CAD Million in April of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Dairy Products.

