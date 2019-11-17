Canada Imports of Furniture and Fixtures

Imports of (bop) – Furniture and Fixtures in Canada decreased to 739.90 CAD Million in September from 742.10 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Furniture and Fixtures in Canada averaged 344.65 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 850.10 CAD Million in January of 2019 and a record low of 61.80 CAD Million in September of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Furniture And Fixtures.

