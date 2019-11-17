Canada Imports of Ships Locomotives Railway Ro

Imports of (bop) – Ships, Locomotives, Railway Ro in Canada increased to 219.40 CAD Million in September from 153 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Ships, Locomotives, Railway Ro in Canada averaged 64.60 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 648.50 CAD Million in August of 2018 and a record low of 0.40 CAD Million in November of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Ships, Locomotives, Railway Ro.

Read Full Story