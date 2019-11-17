Canada Imports of Unwrought Copper and Copper Al

Imports of (bop) – Unwrought Copper and Copper Al in Canada increased to 36.40 CAD Million in September from 35.30 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Unwrought Copper and Copper Al in Canada averaged 34.61 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 204.20 CAD Million in May of 2008 and a record low of 1.50 CAD Million in July of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Unwrought Copper And Copper Al.

