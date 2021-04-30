Chicago Business Barometer Unexpectedly Jumps To Highest Level Since 1983

Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly saw faster growth in the month of April, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Friday. MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer jumped to 72.1 in April from 66.3 in March, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 65.3.
