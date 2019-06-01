Consumer Spending in China increased to 348209.60 CNY HML in 2018 from 317509.70 CNY HML in 2017. Consumer Spending in China averaged 48881.47 CNY HML from 1952 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 348209.60 CNY HML in 2018 and a record low of 453 CNY HML in 1952. This page provides – China Consumer Spending – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

